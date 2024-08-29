No toll to cross new Demerara, Berbice, Wismar/Mackenzie bridges – President Ali announces

Upon completion, there will be no toll to cross the new Demerara River Crossing, Berbice River Bridge or the new Wismar-Mackenzie bridge.

This was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during the commissioning of the new Schoonord to Crane highway in Region Three on Thursday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This significant step will bring greater ease in travel, while eliminating financial burdens on commuters.

The US$260 million Demerara River bridge is a key component of the government’s bid to alleviate traffic congestion and foster greater connectivity between Region Three and Region Four. It is expected to be completed next year.

A model of the new Demerara River Bridge Crossing

Currently, bridge crossing tolls range from $40 for motorcycles to $700 for motor lorries, while cars and minibuses pay $200.

In Region Ten, a bridge connecting Wismar to Mackenzie is underway and once completed, commuters will also enjoy free travel across this stretch. This project is slated for a 2026 completion.

On the other hand, the president disclosed that the government is in discussions to acquire the Berbice Bridge, and once negotiations are completed, the toll to cross the Berbice bridge will also be eliminated.

“We are bridging the hearts and minds of every Guyanese. We are bridging every community, and we are doing it free of cost,” the president asserted.

Current Berbice River Bridge Current Wismar-Mackenzie bridge

