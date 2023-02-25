Non-Resident French Ambassador meets with Hon. Attorney General

Non-Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, H.E. Nicolas de Lacoste on Friday, February 24, 2023 paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, M.P at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Georgetown. During their discussions, Ambassador de Lacoste expressed that the French Republic is interested in strengthening its relationship with Guyana and is desirous of participating in the transformational development Guyana is currently undergoing. He signaled his Government’s intention of establishing a full-fledged embassy in Georgetown. Currently, his office is located in Paramaribo, Suriname and is serving both Guyana and Suriname.

The Hon. Attorney General and Ambassador de Lacoste discussed areas of law that are of mutual interest to France and Guyana and pledged to continue to cooperate in the advancement of these issues for the betterment of the two nations.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

