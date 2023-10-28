North Sophia CDC secures $4.2M contract for construction of community centre fence

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has awarded a $4.2 million contract to the North Sophia Community Development Council for the construction of the community centre’s fence.

At the signing ceremony held at the Community Centre on Friday, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud encouraged residents to collaboratively devise programme that will see the further development of the community.

(From left to right) Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Honourable Oneidge Walrond Minister within the office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, chairperson of the Sophia Community Development Council, Uriah France

“I want you to promise me that North Sophia can be the best part of Sophia, of all of Sophia. I pledge once again that I will try my utmost best to support you all,” the minister reassured.

Minister Kwame McCoy, who holds responsibility for Public Affairs, underscored the government’s dedication to the development and employment of North Sophia residents.

“We have worked in many ways, not only to demonstrate our commitment and investment in the community through public infrastructure like this facility but also to engage our young people and residents in training programs offered by the government, facilitating job opportunities and fostering growth in North Sophia,” Minister McCoy stated.

signing of contract between Permanent Secretary, Miguel Choo-Kang and chairperson of the Sophia Community Development Council, Uriah France

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, praised the residents for the quality execution of the project, which has created contractual opportunities for gainful employment.

“You have done a beautiful job, and now we can identify you for larger, national projects,” Minister Walrond explained.

The event was also attended by Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Ministry, Miguel Choo-Kang, and chairperson of the Sophia Community Development Council, Uriah France.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

