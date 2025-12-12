‘Not absent, but working’- VP Jagdeo tells east coast residents his priority is delivering on promises

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo told members of the East Coast communities that his reduced visibility at press conferences is not due to absence, but because he is fully focused on delivering on all the promises made to the people.

The People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) general secretary made an unscheduled visit to a meeting between the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) on Thursday.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, flanked by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand and Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Josh Kanhai

Vice President Jagdeo informed residents that even though some people “cuss” him out for not appearing publicly as often as he used to, the government’s energy is being directed at fulfilling commitments made during this year’s election campaign.

“That’s why we won with a landslide because in 2020,” he reminded them, noting that the government between 2020 and 2025, worked through “COVID to deliver on those promises, and we’ll do so again.”

The vice president assured the members of the NDC that the PPP/C are well aware of its commitments, such as improved garbage collection, drainage, security and streetlights, among others.

With Region Four led by the PPP/C for the first time, Dr Jagdeo said the regional leaders should adopt a more cooperative and community-focused approach that listens to and collaborates with the people.

Vice President Jagdeo and Minister Manickchand interacted with residents following the meeting on Thursday

Although some NDCs in the region are run by the Opposition, the vice president emphasised that elections are now over and the government must support all local bodies.

“We want to make sure that all of our people, regardless of which community they live, that they move forward,” he said.

Also present at the engagement were the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Josh Kanhai and other government officials.

It is a well-established fact that the PPP/C Administration delivered on all the commitments it made when the party came to office in 2020.

The allocation of 50,000 house lots, granting a $50,000 Because We Care education grant, free tertiary education, and a new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge connecting Regions Three and Four, are among the major commitments delivered by the PPP/C.

Dr Jagdeo affirmed that this momentum will continue between 2025 and 2030.