Notice of Road Closure at Peter’s Hall (West) for the Construction of the New Demerara River Bridge

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to notify the general public that works to facilitate the construction of the New Demerara River Bridge have commenced at Clarke Street, Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

Electricity lines both transmission and distribution will be relocated into underground ducts to facilitate the construction of the bridge pilons. As a result, residents in Peter’s Hall may experience occasional disruption to electricity, water and other utility services during the course of construction.

In the interest of public safety, traffic through Thomas Street and Back Street Peter’s Hall will be restricted from November 18th 2024. Residents were informed through a stakeholder engagement event held on Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Peter’s Hall Primary School.

Heavy duty trucks and construction equipment will be traversing the area and as such motorists and pedestrians are urged to adhere to all posted signs to ensure safety during the construction period.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience cause by these measures and assures the public that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For further information or inquiries, please contact the Public Liaison and Social Specialist, Mr. Ingram Edwards on Mobile # 677-0486.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

