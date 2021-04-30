Number 7 Village, Berbice to get first health centre

–residents welcome initiative

Residents of Number Seven and surrounding communities in the Mahaica-Berbice Region will be soon benefit from improved health care services.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall said an existing mangrove office in the area will be transformed into a health centre for the community.

“That is going to be done this year…So, finally we don’t have to rush to Fort Wellington, or rush to New Amsterdam Hospital. So, our NDC will finally get a health centre,” Minister Dharamlall said.

The Minister made the announcement during a consultation with residents in the village on Thursday.

Residents were told that the investment is part of the Government’s unwavering support to citizens across Guyana.

On the side-lines of the meeting, a number of villagers expressed their appreciation for the initiative.

Community Development Council (CDC) leader, Mr. Khemraj Bridgemohan told DPI, “this is the only NDC in Region Five without a health centre. So, having one now would be extremely beneficial for us.”

Mr. Bridgemohan explained that the establishment of the health centre will eliminate the costs and lengthy time associated with travel to far flung villages for health services.

The CDC leader believes the health centre will promote more vaccinations.

These sentiments were echoed by Ms. Maureen Argoon, who said, “I feel happy about that because I go to Number Two clinic and it is very hard for me to go so far.”

Ms. Sattie Latchman stated, “I think that’s very good because we need one badly here… It gon help lots of people in the area. You nah got to go far. You just go here and we get help.”

In addition, Minister Dharamlall committed to continue roadworks within the community through allocations in the 2021 budget.

The Minister also told residents that a mini excavator will be made available to alleviate drainage issues within the NDC that spans from Number Seven to Number 10.

Members of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for Region Five also attended the meeting.