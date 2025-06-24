Oath of Office Administered to all Appointed Returning Officers and Supernumerary Returning Officers

The ten (10) Returning Officers and ten (10) Supernumerary Returning Officers approved by the Commission for the upcoming General and Regional Elections were administered their Oaths of Office by GECOM’s Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, at a simple ceremony held in the Boardroom of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday, 23rd June, 2025.

The oath-taking ceremony marks a key step in preparations for the conduct of the elections since the Returning Officers will be responsible for overseeing the electoral process in their respective districts, while the Supernumerary Returning Officers will have responsibility for the respective sub-districts in districts 3, 4, & 6 as provided for in the Representation of the People Act.

Political parties and electors can now visit the offices established in their respective districts to obtain pertinent information in relation to the electoral process and key statutory timelines. A schedule of the names of all the appointed Returning Officers and Supernumerary Returning Officers along with the addresses for their respective offices can be accessed on GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy.

GECOM reaffirms its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and integrity in all aspects of the electoral process.

