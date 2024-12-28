Oil spill legislation almost completed

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC announced today that the final draft of the landmark oil spill legislation is almost completed.

The minister made the announcement during a year-end press conference on Saturday.

“The work is significantly completed. There is one part of the bill that I would like to relook at. And I plan to do it before the end of the year,” he affirmed.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

The legislation will outline the state’s responsibilities and those responsible for an oil spill, whether they are companies operating in the sector or a shipping company.

The new legislation will strengthen the government’s capacity to ensure full liability coverage and guide its preparation, planning and response in the event of an oil spill.

The AG explained that the bill is a multi-stakeholder initiative which means that several parties have to be engaged at every juncture.

“The oil spill bill involves the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Environmental Protection Agencies, [and] the Civil Defence Commission,” AG Nandlall explained.

The first draft of the bill had received input from several other key state agencies, including the Maritime Administration Association (MARAD).

The government has been adamant that while there are already several measures in place to address any potential oil spill, it is necessary to implement more comprehensive and robust legislation..

The government is also amending the Integrity Commission Act to clamp down on persons who refuse to honestly declare their assets. AG Nandlall said that this process is also nearing completion, and will receive final input from the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

At a recent engagement, Minister Teixeira explained that the amendments will establish formal guidelines for electronic declarations and implement advanced cybersecurity technology to safeguard uploaded data.

Additionally, the government plans to strengthen certain elements of the reporting mechanism and is exploring stricter penalties for those who fail to comply.

The Integrity Commission Act was enacted in 1997 to deter corruption, promote transparency and accountability in public life. The Integrity Commission is an independent body deemed responsible for overseeing and enforcing the Act.

