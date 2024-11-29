Oil spill legislation under review – GS Jagdeo

Guyana’s National Oil Incident, Emergency Response, and Financial Responsibility Bill is currently under review by a consultant, ensuring critical feedback is incorporated into the final draft.

This update was provided by the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Georgetown on Thursday.

This crucial piece of legislation, will lay the legal framework for environmental protection and liability coverage, in the event of an oil spill.

“The technical agencies have provided their views, and we’ve sent the feedback back to the consultant. We’re waiting on a final draft that incorporates those additional views,” Jagdeo said, noting the final draft will be discussed at the cabinet level.

According to him, the goal is to have the robust and comprehensive bill tabled before the end of the year, “I hope to get it to Parliament before the end of the year. It’s still my goal to have it tabled by then,” he emphasised.

Guyana has been actively reviewing similar legislation of other countries, including the United States to incorporate relevant and world-class policies, regarding the sector.

Previously, Jagdeo who also serves as vice president, noted that the first draft underwent extensive discussions, by key state agencies.

These included the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Maritime Administration Association (MARAD), the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The legislation will detail the state’s responsibilities and those accountable in the event of an oil spill, whether it be companies operating in the sector or a shipping company.

The government has been adamant that while there are already several measures in place to address any potential oil spill, it is necessary to implement more comprehensive legislation that provides greater scope in liability.

