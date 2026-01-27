Old-age pension increased to $46,000

Senior citizens across Guyana will benefit from increased financial support in 2026, following new measures announced in the National Budget.

Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, revealed on Monday evening that the old-age pension for approximately 95,000 pensioners nationwide will rise from $41,000 to $46,000.

While presenting the 2026 National Budget, he also disclosed that a new $20,000 transportation grant has been introduced to further support senior citizens.

Minister Ashni Singh presenting Budget 2026

Dr Singh explained that the enhanced old-age pension will amount to an overall expenditure of $52 billion, while the newly introduced transportation grant is projected to cost approximately $1.9 billion.

He also announced an increase in public assistance, moving from $22,000 to $25,000, providing added relief to the most vulnerable segments of society.