One Guyana Iftaar held at the Guyana Embassy in Qatar

Convened under the patronage of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the State of Qatar hosted a One Guyana Iftaar on Thursday, 13th March 2023.

In brief remarks at the gathering, Ambassador Safraaz Ahmad Shadood brought Ramadan greetings from His Excellency President Irfaan Ali, highlighted the rapid transformational development that is currently happening in Guyana, and the unity Guyanese continue to portray regarding their cultural preservation. One such cultural and religious hallmark is the sharing of iftar meals with other Muslims and Non-Muslims alike, usually held in communal settings.

The Iftaar event, which was held under the theme of ‘Togetherness,’ envisioned a wholesome family atmosphere, while preserving the sanctity of the Holy month. Garangao (a festivity native to the Middle East) was observed as a way of infusing Qatari traditions, while prayers, games and crafts were enjoyed by many. A wide variety of Guyanese dishes were served for the breaking of the fast, as well as the nostalgic ‘School Biscuits’ being place alongside dates. Sweet treats made by members of the Queenstown Majsid in Georgetown and delicacies prepared by the Embassy staff and Guyanese diaspora were also savored.

The One Guyana Iftaar was attended by representatives from MOFA Qatar, the diplomatic corps and members of the diaspora which includes medical professionals, educators, and students.

