One Guyana President’s Cup moves to West Demerara, Georgetown on Nov. 16

Players from Communities in Georgetown and West Demerara will be in action on Wednesday, November 16 as the Inter-Ward fraction of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament continues.

The knock-out format tournament that kicked off Sunday is the brainchild of President Dr Irfaan Ali and is being coordinated by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

One Guyana Trophy

At the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, from 18:00 hrs, South/North Sophia will come up against the combined communities of Grove, Samatta Point and Diamond.

In the night’s second match, at 20:00 hrs, Albouystown/West Ruimveldt is set to collide with East Coast Demerara combined Melanie/Golden Grove unit.

Meanwhile, only one match is scheduled for the West Demerara zone, where Bell West and Parika are down to play at 19:00 hrs at the Leonora-based National Track and Field Centre.

The winner of that game will play Den Amstel on Sunday.

The tournament’s opening day saw matches played in Regions 2, 5, 6 and 10.

REGION 10

In Linden, at the Wisburg Secondary School ground, Blueberry Hill became the first team to exit the tournament, thanks to Block 22, 3-4 on kicks from the penalty mark. The two sides had ended regulation time 1 – 1.

REGION 6

The Scotts School Ground in New Amsterdam hosted an exciting double header. Both games went beyond regular time.

Lower Corentyne needed kicks from the penalty mark to separate themselves from Central New Amsterdam. With scores tied one goal apiece at the end of regulation time, Lower Corentyne prevailed 5-4 when they went down to the deciding format.

North New Amsterdam and Canje had an entertaining encounter as both teams netted four times to force a nail-biting climax. From the penalty mark, North New Amsterdam would advance 4-2.

REGION 5

Rosignol and Paradise took care of business at the Rosignol Community Centre Ground to advance to the next round of competition.

Paradise had the better of Number 28 Village 4-0, and Rosignol sent Monedderlust marching from the penalty spot.

REGION 2

At the Anna Regina Multilateral School Ground in Region 2, Queenstown hammered Suddie 7 – 0, thanks to a hat-trick from Avinash Ramanan.

Ramanan netted his goals in the 60th, 63rd and 85th minute for Queenstown, which also had goals from Mario Walcott (40’, 42’), Rodley Carter (75’) and James (89’) to advance.

The one-of-a-kind tournament will feature two stages. First, 16 inter-ward teams in each administrative region of Guyana will compete for top honours.

The second stage will see a 25-man squad comprising the best players of each of the 10 Regions selected for a grand battle to decide the victors of the One Guyana President’s Cup on January 1, 2023.

