Online scholarships launched, Smart classroom commissioned at Moraikobai

-‘No community must be left behind’- Min. Rodrigues

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, on Saturday, took the Government’s 20,000 online scholarship programme to Moraikobai, Region Five, as the Administration continues to provide equal access to education for all.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues and Member of Parliament Hon. Faizal Jaffarally handing over streetlights to Moraikobai Toshao Mr. Derrick John

The Minister also commissioned a Smart classroom at the primary school there, which will allow students to participate in virtual learning through the Guyana Learning Channel. Member of Parliament Hon. Faizal Jaffarally accompanied her.

Minister Rodrigues said the scholarship programme is the fulfilment of a manifesto promise by the Government, noting that the 104 programmes are all geared at building the capacity of Guyanese.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues commissioning the Smart classroom

“If we want to move ahead, to move forward as a country, no community must be left behind. We are determined as a Government to ensure that no community is left behind,” the Minister stated.

She added that the onus is on residents to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Government.

“You have to play your part as well, and this is why with every programme that we have, every project, every policy that we develop that will be delivered to our people, we ensure that it is delivered equitably, that everybody can benefit and that as a country, we move forward together,” the Minister said.

Residents of Moraikobai gathered for the meeting

Minister Rodrigues said the community’s ICT Hub would be upgraded to ensure that persons granted scholarships could study without internet issues.

Moraikobai’s Toshao, Mr. Derrick John, said the scholarships would build the capacity of his people and lift them out of poverty.

“It is a good investment the Government has brought to Moraikobai, and we welcome it with both hands. I think the young people are very excited because now they have access to tertiary education,” Mr John said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues and Headteacher of the primary school Ms. Salome Calistro in front of one of the televisions donated for the Smart classroom

Twenty-year-old Shawn Smith said he is interested in the programme since he could not complete secondary school due to financial issues. The young man said he wishes to pursue a certificate in Motorcycle Service and Repair.

“It is going to be beneficial for me because at least I am going to start something there in my life that will benefit me,” Mr. Smith said.

Resident, Shawn Smith

Meanwhile, the Headteacher of the primary school, Ms. Salome Calistro, welcomed the Smart classroom.

“With virtual teaching, yes, it is definitely a great help for us in this pandemic. The children are really excited over this programme here, so they come very early so they can access the channel.”

The community also received several solar LED streetlights from MP Jaffarally.