Operation Clean-Up kicks off in Region 10

Residents of Region 10 on Sunday joined forces with Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, to undertake ‘operation clean up’ in their respective communities.

The exercise saw at least 60 ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), officials from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Community Development Councils (CDCs) and private sector participating.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP

Speaking with DPI, Minister Edghill said while the initiative began in Georgetown earlier this month, the government intends to do the same across the country to boost the tourism sector, as well as citizens’ morale.

“We have to understand this is our country, this is our home and we have to keep it clean. Guyana is making a significant turn. She is not going to be the way she used to be, and so, this initiative is not just a Sunday cleanup, but a start to the enhancement and beautification of Guyana.

Building hard structures and putting up new buildings is one thing, but Guyana must also look beautiful and clean,” he said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP assisting with the cleanup exercise at Fair’s Rust.

The minister urged residents to play their role in this effort and notify the relevant authority, should they find persons disposing of their garbage inappropriately.

Judging from what he saw during the clean-up exercise, Minister Edghill said the Linden Mayor and City Council needs to get its act together for the sake of residents and the region. He added that such exercises could be possible, if the council utilises its resources and partner with the relevant stakeholders.

“We cannot keep making excuses being that we do not have money, we do not have this or that. We gotta get your act together. We got to stop the blame game. We got to stop complaining and we have to stop trying to find an excuse to ensure that we have Guyana clean and beautiful.”

Sergeant Liverpool, attached to the Mackenzie Police Station, said the region welcomes the initiative, as transformation is needed.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP overseeing the cleaning of the drains.

“We, as leaders, need to start and show the members of the public that we are on the frontline to ensure that we get the place clean because there is the saying ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’ especially now that we are in a pandemic,” he said.

Patricia Hinds, a resident said, “we see this initiative as much-needed development. The group is young as we only started last year. We had even done some enhancement works in the past and even in December but this would add to us and what we have been doing so far.”

Sunita Jacobs, representative of the Spightland Community Development Council (CDC) said the approach taken by the group is to complement the government’s efforts, so far.

The initiative spearheaded by the joint forces and private sector first began in Georgetown, early January, with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali taking up as leading role. Through the initiative, government aims to craft its ‘One Guyana,’ agenda to build the spirit of community among citizens.