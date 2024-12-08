OPM, DPI train hinterland residents in foundational radio broadcasting, media communications

Several more residents of hinterland communities have benefited from foundational radio broadcasting training as part of a national effort to bolster media and communication in remote areas and empower local voices.

The Department of Information and Public Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister, which is spearheading the initiative, recently completed training programmes in Bartica, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and Orealla, Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne). This initiative aims to strengthen community communication systems, foster local content creation, and enhance information dissemination to underserved areas.

To date, the OPM team has also visited the communities of Lethem, where residents from Annai participated, and Aishalton, both in Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), as well as Mabaruma, Region 1 (Barima-Waini).

Participants were trained in the fundamentals of radio broadcasting, including storytelling, on-air presentation, and technical operations, equipping them with essential skills to operate community radio stations effectively.

The hinterland radio training programme is a pivotal step in bridging the communication gap between remote communities and the rest of the country.

Earlier this year, over 100 persons benefited from the department’s Media and Communication Academy held in Georgetown, where several participants excelled and received offers to join both private and state media entities.

