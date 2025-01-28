Opposition making scores of irrational, unrealistic promises

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has poured cold water on another one of the opposition’s election gimmicks.

According to Dr Jagdeo, the most recent attempt of the opposition to con Guyanese people is the notion that they can receive at least $1.2 million a year in cash grants from the government’s oil wealth.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Speaking at his weekly party press conference, held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Dr Jagdeo thought it pertinent to highlight that this dramatic sum from the opposition is almost as much as this year’s budget, solely to be distributed as grants.

“So, if you take $1.2 million per year, and you multiply by 300,00 households, (and that’s a small amount because we have more than that) do you know how much you are coming up with per year to give out? That’s nearly a trillion Guyana dollars,” he underscored

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that the opposition intends to disburse more than double the oil revenue in cash grants alone and neglect every other sector and government initiative and responsibility.

“Guess how much money we collected from oil for the budget this year? Half of that…. They want to give out twice as much of all the oil money we collected, and this is only for cash grants. Forget roads, water, electricity, salaries, pensions and everything else,” Dr Jagdeo pointed out.

What was even further highlighted by the general secretary, was the fact that the combination of both oil revenue and non-oil revenue would still be unable to total up to the sheer mass of what the opposition is looking to accomplish.

“This is what they want to give you, twice as much as we collect from the oil sector. More than the total revenue of the country now. When you add oil and gas revenue with non-oil revenue at the current level, it’s less than this figure,” the GS remarked

Dr Jagdeo found it quite unfathomable that the opposition would think that they could put forward promises to such a dramatic and absurd extent.

“So, when you listen to their promises, the believability, you have to stretch your imagination to a long distance to believe anything they say because they promise off the top of their head. They have never done this before,” the party General Secretary mentioned.

