“Opposition will not rewrite the history of Guyana” – Min Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, publicly condemned the parliamentary opposition for denying and attempting to erase public memory of their politically misguided actions.

During his contribution to the 2025 national budget debate in the National Assembly on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Minister Hamilton described the opposition’s actions as “sordid deeds.”

He affirmed that the government will not allow the opposition to cover-up their “mismanagement” and “disregard” for the people of Guyana.

“The PPP/C will continue to speak about the APNU/AFC and how they tried to rig the election, took away children’s money, took away subsidies from pensioners, took away the bonus from the disciplined services and put VAT on education and health…because we will not allow the APNU/AFC to rewrite the history of this country,” he told the house.

Spotlighting the opposition’s political track record, the minister referenced APNU/AFC’s undemocratic attempts to derail elections and deliberately misconstrue the results of the 2020 general elections.

He condemned the APNU+AFC coalition of abandoning farmers while benefiting insiders, referencing claims that former Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield received 216 acres of land at Millie’s Hideout.

Minister Hamilton contrasted this with the PPP/C’s track record, spotlighting accomplishments such as the training of 12,765 individuals under the Board of Industrial Training in the last four years.

This number far exceeds the previous administration’s average of 6000 during their tenure.

The government also conducted 3,141 industrial site visits since assuming office, and trained numerous personnel to monitor the health and safety aspects of workplaces across the country.

“The APNU/AFC trained no one to supervise oil. They did not train a single Occupational Health and Safety expert. I can report now that under the PPP/C we have nine officers that can visit the drill ships,” he told the National Assembly.

Minister Hamilton also spoke about the the implementation of detrimental taxes, removing beneficial cash grants and disbanding critical ministries, including Labour and Culture, Youth and Sport under the coalition.

