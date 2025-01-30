Opposition’s dismal legacy no match for the PPP/C – Minister Persaud

The dismal tenure of the previous APNU+AFC Coalition administration is no match for the illustrious legacy of the current PPP/C government.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud shared these sentiments Wednesday evening, as she firmly defended the 2025 budget in the National Assembly during the debates.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud addresses the National Assembly during the 2025 budget debates

Dr Persaud refuted claims made by the opposition that the budget does not support senior citizens

“Where is the legacy of the programmes you started for the pensioners?” Minister Persaud questioned as she responded to the opposition MP Natasha Singh- Lewis who earlier tried to criticise the work of the human services ministry.

The ministry is expected to receive a sum of $58.5 billion when budget 2025 is passed. Of that amount, $37 billion will go directly to support pensioners.

Dr Persaud stated that the government is known for consistently escalating thefinancial support for senior citizens and even improving the services for them to access benefits.

Old age pension moved from $20,500 in 2020 to $41,000 in 2025 and this reflects a 100 per cent increase.

“The APNU+AFC government promised to double the pension. At that time the total would’ve been $26,000, if they did when they came into office. However, when they left office, it was $20,500. Compare that with the PPP Civic who promised to double the pension,” Minister Persaud explained.

She said measures like direct pension deposits, alternate venues for cashing vouchers and the shut-in delivery system were introduced to ease the delivery of service to the elderly population.

Minister Persaud highlighted that the public assistance initiative has expanded by 133 per cent. The programme is now benefitting some 50,000 persons with disabilities and 76,000 pensioners.

“When I came into this ministry there was confusion and chaos, all this talk of care for people, they raised the public assistance by only $600 in 2017 and $800 in 2018, that’s your legacy, embrace it!” she said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of addressing gender-based violence as she mentioned the introduction of the Family Violence Act which was passed in 2024.

The government is also looking to refine policies to expand the foster care programme.

The Woman Innovative and Investment Network (WIIN) has benefitted over 13,000 women allowing them to start and expand their businesses, with 11,000 more to be trained in 2025.

