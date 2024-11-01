Oscar Joseph District Hospital to get new X-ray machine

– other rehabilitation works ongoing

The Oscar Joseph District Hospital (OJDH) in Charity, Region Two, will soon offer X-ray services to persons seeking medical attention.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Monday, during an outreach to the region.

The health minister explained that expanding services and installing new machines at the facility are part of the government’s efforts to ensure residents receive adequate treatment.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Regional Health Officer (RHO) Region Two, Dr Ranjeev Singh, and Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia inspecting rehabilitation work at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital

A company has already been contracted and will soon begin the installation work.

The machine will ease the intake of patients at the Suddie Public Hospital who are required to conduct an X-ray.

The new feature at OJDH will also cut travel time for patients coming from the Pomeroon River and ease their pockets from going to private clinics and laboratories.

Minister Anthony inspects one of the wards at the hospital

Overall, the government continues to ensure the hospital remains aesthetically pleasing to better accommodate patients and create a more uplifting environment.

As a result, major rehabilitation works are currently ongoing at OJDH.

“We will continue to make improvements so that we can lift the standards of that particular hospital because it serves the people of the Pomeroon and surrounding communities and that is their first call for help,” the health minister posited. These rehabilitation works were catered for in this year’s budget.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

