‘Our wait is over’ – Pigeon Island residents overwhelmed after receiving Certificates of Title

Some 16 residents of Pigeon Island received Certificates of Title for lands they have been illegally occupying for several years on Friday.

This is in keeping with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment during a community outreach held back in August.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

The Department of Public Information spoke to several residents who received their titles during Friday’s exercise and they expressed elation about receiving their titles.

Deomattie Lalchie said it was not easy waiting for over 30 years for a title and she had given up.

Deomattie Lalchie receiving her Certificate of Title

However, now that she has received her title, she related that, “I am so happy, I am overwhelmed because the president made this promise, and when he made this promise was on his second anniversary in office and he delivered his promise on his wedding anniversary today.”

Another resident, Narine Kumar, told DPI, “I live in Pigeon Island…..I feel happy that I get through with the land and I feel proud about it.”

Narine Kumar

Kimpatie Singh added, “I’m very happy and proud of the government, he [President Ali] stands pon his word and he did it because we live 37 years at Pigeon Island and we get a title for it and we are happy about it. So now I got four children…they have no problem.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues who led the exercise, said while the government is committed to delivering 50,000 house lots by 2025, it is also ensuring citizens have access to finances and other basic needs.

Kimpatie Singh receiving her Certificate of Title

“In our squatting areas as well, we have been making investments and therefore you see the upgrading of our roads here in the Pigeon Island squatting area. So, it’s not just about coming and delivering your Certificates of Title to you but ensuring that you have proper infrastructure … I wanted to make sure that the President’s commitment is honoured.”

The government is in the process of regularising squatting areas to improve the quality of life for residents in those areas.

To date, 152 communities have been regularised by the Ministry of Housing and Water and the government will continue its efforts in this regard.

