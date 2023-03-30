Outgoing PSC Chairman described as ‘man of action’ – Min. Singh

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Paul Cheong has provided outstanding leadership during his two-year tenure, particularly at a time when Guyana is experiencing unprecedented growth.

During his feature address, at a PSC event Wednesday evening at Parc Rayne, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh praised Cheong for his exemplary service as chairman of the entity, describing him as a man of action.

“I wish to say on behalf of the government that we consider ourselves greatly honoured and privileged to have had you as a counterpart in the role of chairperson of the private sector commission representing. In your chairmanship, we found a chair never shy of representing and articulating the interests of your constituency, the private sector, that you represent,” Minister Singh noted.

The minister highlighted that the private sector plays a vital role in the country’s economic achievements.

He added that the government’s task is to create a conducive environment for private investment and growth.

The size of Guyana’s economy has tripled from the end of 2020 to date, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing from $1.1 trillion to $3.1 trillion.

While recognising that more work needs to be done, the minister noted that the private sector has a committed partner in the PPP/C Government.

Minister Singh said that under the visionary leadership of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, history will record the country as being up to the challenge when the government rolled out a slew of measures upon assuming office in August 2020.

The government had engaged the private sector on how that challenging period could be navigated and the measures needed to ensure that the economy was not adversely affected.

“In confronting all of these issues, the private sector proved to be an extremely effective partner,” the senior finance minister asserted.

At the PSC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 18, a new chairperson is anticipated to be elected. Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minster of Public Service, Sonia Parag, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K. J Srinivasa, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Ann Miller, Chairman of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, Rafeek Khan, Communications Specialist, Kit Nascimento, members of the diplomatic community, private sector, and other officials were also in attendance.

