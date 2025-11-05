Over 110 new housing schemes established countrywide

– as gov’t pushes to reduce applicants’ backlog

In a dedicated effort to ensure Guyanese have adequate access to housing, Minister of Housing Collin Croal stated that the government has commenced 110 new housing schemes nationwide since 2020, marking a significant achievement in the housing sector.

The accomplishment, he said, reflects his ministry’s commitment to addressing the backlog of applicants so that citizens can realise their dream of living in a home of their own.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal on the ‘Starting Point’ Podcast

Minister Croal told the recent episode of the “Starting Point” podcast on Wednesday that 60 per cent of the 110 schemes have been completed, and the remaining ones are expected to be ready in the near future.

Minister Croal said that the ministry is collaborating with various agencies to acquire additional land to meet the high demands.

“We want to build houses for people, we want people to have home ownership very quickly, it’s not only about helping the economy, it’s about helping the social fabric,” Minister Croal said.

A digital map of Hoff Van Aurich Housing Scheme in Region Two

The development of the new housing schemes has created jobs in the construction and engineering sectors. It has also boosted economic growth, improved access to essential roads, drainage and utilities.

As infrastructural works near completion in the housing schemes, many families on the waiting list will soon be able to claim their titles.