Over $11M expansion works ongoing at New Amsterdam Amerindian Hostel

More than $11 million is being expended to conduct major expansion works on the New Amsterdam Amerindian Hostel in Region Six to cater for the increased number of Indigenous students from the riverine areas.

The project is being executed by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, under the oversight of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

The new building that is being constructed to accommodate students

On Wednesday, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Narindra Persaud told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that construction efforts are intended to improve the hostel’s environment and create a more suitable living space for occupants.

“The contractor is Lakhram Singh Contracting Service. This is being done because we want to make the area more comfortable for the students who reside there to attend school,” the REO explained.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The new section comprises a two-storey building, with the upper flat designed for female students and the lower flat for males. There will also be an ‘open area’ for the students to study.

Works being executed by the contracting firm, Lakhram Singh Contracting Services at the Amerindian Hostel in New Amsterdam, Berbice

The construction of the new space is part of the government’s plans to make education more accessible and convenient for students from these remote areas, ultimately contributing to their academic success and overall well-being.

In the 2024 national budget, the local government ministry was allocated some $23.4 billion to advance works within its sector.

A portion of the money was set aside to maintain health and educational facilities.

