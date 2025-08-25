Over 160 adoptions facilitated by human services ministry over five years period

Since 2020, the Childcare and Protection Agency has finalised 166 adoptions and placed 173 children in foster care.

These numbers clearly demonstrate that substantial progress has been achieved in fortifying childcare and protection services nationwide.

The statistics were revealed by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on its social media platforms.

Guyana Central Authority building located in Albertown

In 2021, the National Assembly passed the Adoption of Children Bill, ensuring children are adopted into good families. The passage of the bill also provided children with the stability, nurture and love needed to become productive members of society.

In 2024, international adoption had officially resumed with the launch of the Guyana Central Authority (GCA), the country’s first adoption agency, which was established in alignment with the 1993 Hague Convention.

Additionally, 439 children returned to their families from state care, providing them with a stable and loving home.

The reintegration of children to their families is a part of the Alternative Care and Reintegration of Children policy. The reintegration programme prioritises family preservation and creates safer and supportive environments for children nationwide.

The government has continuously taken proactive steps to ensure children nationwide receive comprehensive care, nurturing and support through several initiatives tailored specifically for children.