Over 200 Bartica residents benefit from spectacles distribution

Over 200 residents in Bartica, Region Seven benefitted from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s spectacles distribution exercise in the community.

On Monday, Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, spearheaded an outreach where 237 residents received spectacles after previously being tested by Optical Works, Revision Optical, and Miracle Optical.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, engages a resident in Bartica.

During brief remarks, she noted that the Ministry has been working tirelessly with various entities to ensure citizens across the country can access and benefit from basic services.

Additionally, the Minister presented a wheelchair along walking aids and talking watches to persons living with disabilities.

Speaking to the residents, Minister Persaud highlighted the ministry’s numerous projects and programmes which are designed to educate and empower citizens regardless of their backgrounds. She said the Government is committed to investing in its human capital.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, hands over a walking aid to Elvis Seeram

“We’re investing in you, and we want you to invest in yourself using your skills, your talents, your training that you will receive, to innovate, and then when you were all in the programmes, wherever you are, you will network with each other at WIIN and from start to finish, commit, finish the programme so that when you’re finished, you can use this accredited certificate to be employed more than that, I want you to start thinking about owning your own businesses.”

The Human Services Minister further encouraged residents to take full advantage of the opportunities presented. She also urged them to network and form groups to support each other.

Several beneficiaries shared their thoughts on the initiative.

Yvonne Braithwaite received her new eyewear

Yvonne Braithwaite related that, “I cannot see to thread the needle and I have two other younglady in my group I have to ask them, sometime they doing something and I had to disturb them to please thread this thing so now I put on the glasses and I can see really good so I don’t have to bother anyone. So, I am thankful for this so I can see now to thread my sewing machine needle and to sew more accurate. So, thanks again for this.”

Another beneficiary, Joseph Gonsalves expressed similar sentiments.

Beneficiary, Joseph Gonsalves

“I am very happy to receive this gift that the Government is giving, I feel very happy about receiving it. I thank the government for doing something like this for me because I really needed a glasses for a number of years now but I cannot afford to buy it.”

Minister Persaud also used the opportunity to engage citizens and listen to their concerns.