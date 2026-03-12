Over $200M investment boosts border security at Imbotero

Security along Guyana’s border has been significantly bolstered with the commissioning of a police station, wharf, and boathouse at Imbotero along the Barima River in Region One.

The facilities, valued at more than $200 million, are expected to enhance river patrols, improve the monitoring of border activity, and ensure faster response times for surrounding communities.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond (centre), along with regional officials and pupils

The rebuilt police station is designed to provide a modern working environment for officers, alongside a new boathouse to support river operations. The reconstructed wharf has also been established to manage docking and logistical operations along the busy waterway.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond emphasised the strategic importance of border communities and the need to strengthen security in these areas.

“Border communities are not the edges of Guyana; they are the frontline of our sovereignty,” Minister Walrond stated.

Chairman of Region One Brentnol Ashley described the project as a critical investment to enhance security across the region.

“This community is a frontier community between Venezuela and Guyana, and providing such modern amenities for our policemen and women, and more so the joint services to work towards protecting the sovereignty of Guyana, is something that will be very beneficial to the people of Region One and all Guyanese,” Ashley said.

Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley

He added that improved facilities, internet access and modern boats will allow officers to work more effectively while delivering better services to residents.

At the station level, Sergeant Walker [only name given] said the new building is a major improvement for officers stationed in the community.

Station Sergeant Walker at the newly rebuilt

Imbotero Police Station



“Well, the development of the station moving from the old building to this one makes the environment more comfortable, and we are able to work more efficiently. Along with myself and the ranks, I would like to thank the government for this initiative in developing the station,” he said.