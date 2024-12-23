Over $229.2M in grants disbursed in Region Nine communities in four years

Communities such as Crashwater, Quatata, Tiger Pond, Kwatamang, and Massara in Region Nine have experienced significant development through grants totalling over $229.2 million through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

These communities have been able to execute sustainable projects that have greatly improved residents’ standard of living and strengthened the villages’ economies.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal engages residents at a community engagement in Kwatamang

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during a recent outreach in the region.

The Village Council of Crashwater, for example, received a total investment of $31 million over the past four years, accelerating priority projects. This includes nearly $5 million allocated through the presidential grant.

An additional $5 million through the economic investment fund was utilised to resuscitate the village shop and construct a learning resource centre and an information and communications technology (ICT) hub.

In 2023, $9 million was provided to the community to support priority projects. These include the expansion of the school kitchen and the purchase of a pickup to meet the village’s transportation needs.

A total of $10 million has been provided through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund to date.

The village shop in Massara

During this period, $44.2 million was provided to the Kwatamang Village Council. In addition, monies from the $18 million LCDS fund supported the village’s agricultural drive. The community procured a canter and rehabilitated the sports ground.

Meanwhile, $45.6 million was injected into Massara in four years. The sum of $6.6 million in presidential grants was injected into the local economy.

A total of $10 million in economic investment funds financed the renovation of the village office, the procurement of a minibus and a pickup along with rehabilitation works on the ICT hub.

Some $18 million in carbon credits was provided to Massara to enhance other developments within the last two years.

On the other hand, Tiger Pond received an overall investment of $53.4 million in grants.

Some $18 million in carbon credits funding was also provided to execute priority schemes.

Meanwhile, Quatata received more than $55 million in grants.

Residents from Crashwater at a community meeting

Each community also received a $6.5 million tractor, trailer, harrow and plough to support their agricultural ventures.

These communities have also benefitted from improved access to healthcare, education, roads, and other essential developments.

“This region alone has received over $32 billion in investments from various ministries since August 2020…As a government, we are proud of the track record of our implementation of the programmes and the manifesto’s commitments that we have made to the people of Guyana,” Minister Croal lamented.

With better access to the internet, Minister Croal encouraged the residents to maximise the educational opportunities that are available to enhance their skill sets.

