Over $240M in contracts inked for infrastructural works in Regions Two, Three

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development signed 12 contracts worth over $240 million to commence the construction of several roads, bridges and other infrastructural works in Regions Two and Three.

Six contracts were awarded to local contractors in the respective regions.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, with Region Three contractors

Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, witnessed the signings held at the respective boardrooms of the Regional Democratic Councils, on Tuesday.

He told the contractors that the exercise forms part of government’s effort to push community infrastructure development thus, enhancing the lives of citizens.

Region Three Regional Executive Officer Jagnarine Somwar (left), Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P (centre) and Region Three Regional Chairman Ishan Ayube

“We expect that these contracts are going to be completed within the specified contract period. It is usually a policy of the government that we do not engage in variation even before contracts or the first phase is being implemented.”

With this in mind, the minister advised the regional engineers to monitor these projects to ensure contractors provide quality work in every community. As such, the bill of quantity for these projects will be published.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P. handing over the keys to Region Two Regional Chairman, Vilma DeSilva

“These investments are crucial where thousands of people will benefit and being a partner of the government in this development process, we look forward to working with you,” he stated.

Minister Dharamlall encouraged the contractors to not only work together with the locals, but employ them to ensure money is circulating in the region.

Region Two contractors signing their contracts

Regional Chairman, Region Two, Vilma DeSilva shared similar sentiments. “We have been working assiduously to ensure that all of our regions are up to standard for the ‘One Guyana’ we are building, and so we expect quality work from our contractors,” she said.

Region Two contractors signing their contracts

Region Three’s Regional Executive Officer Jagnarine Somwar said that since government assumed office, the region has significantly transformed.

Minister Dharamlall also handed over two tractors to the Region Two administration to boost the region’s agriculture programme. The machines will be used to support maintenance work for farmers.

Region Two contractors signing their contracts

The contracts signed in Region Two represent 16 percent of the region’s capital programme, which accounts for over $860 million.