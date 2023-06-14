Over 2,500 farmers, agro-processors accessing certified agro-processing facilities

Over 2,500 farmers, agro-processors, wholesalers and retailers now have access to certified agro-processing facilities in their regions, as the government through the Ministry of Agriculture makes significant strides in expanding the industry.



According to information provided to the Department of Public Information (DPI), some 12 agro-processing facilities have been established in several administrative regions to date.



These food processing factories were established in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Nine, and Ten, under the leadership of Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha.

In addition, over 140 new local products have been introduced to the Guyanese market through the new Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).



As a result of the significant investments in these areas, the agro-processed export earnings earned the country some $897 million, with a 61 per cent increase in the export volume from 1,071 metric tonnes in 2021 to 1,724 metric tonnes in 2022.



Apart from investing in the agro-processing industry, the government is also investing billions in the gas-to-energy project located in Wales, Region Three.



When this project comes on stream, it is expected to further advance the local agro-processing industry, which will bring significant benefits to the country, including employment opportunities and increased trade in Guyana.



The government has been investing heavily in the food sector to ensure it moves from a producer of primary farming to one of equitable value-added products. The establishment of the food processing hub is part of the government’s wider strategic plan to provide massive resources for the nation’s agriculturists to produce and export value-added products.



It is also part of the matrix of training opportunities for Guyanese in all aspects of economic activity.



Importantly, it will contribute to achieving CARICOM’s goal of reducing the billion dollars food important bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

