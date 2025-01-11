Over $300 M spent to renovate Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has invested over $300 million in the comprehensive overhaul of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., said the roof alone cost $9.4 million, while the ceiling and vented walls cost $12 million.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Junior engages with the media during the press conference

At a press briefing on Saturday at the facility, Minister Ramson elaborated on the scale of the project and said it involved multiple contractors working simultaneously to ensure the building’s transformation meet international standards.

Minister Ramson said that another $4 million was spent to replace the back section of the building; $7.9 million went towards the upgrading of the side walls; and an estimated $97.4 million was spent to fix the entire front of the building.

The sports hall that was upgraded

“We then had the completion of the internal works for the building and the front phase, this also includes the locker rooms and so on. This was done for $60 million,” the minister said.

He noted that the electrical installation cost $31.4 million, while the installation of air conditioning units totalled $89 million.

Minister Ramson explained that the project was terminated in 2023 due issues with the contractor. At that time, about $65 million worth of work had been completed.

The ministry went back to tender the project and eventually it was awarded to another contractor for $37 million.

Works that were already done inside of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Minister Ramson said it was important to create a modern state-of-the-art facility that provides a comfortable and conducive environment for both athletes and spectators.

“We are saying that we are the fastest growing economy in the world so we have to improve standards, we have to improve quality of life and experiences,” the sport minister said.

The completed sports hall will significantly benefit Guyanese athletes by providing a top-tier training environment.

Minister Ramson reiterated the ministry’s 2020 policy of providing free access to the facility for teams that are training. He said it is a critical investment in the development of sporting talent.

The final stages of the project include the construction of a parking lot at the rear of the compound and the installation of bucket seats. Works are currently underway on fencing the facility.

When completed, the hall will have a seating capacity of over 2,000 spectators.

