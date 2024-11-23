Over $30B invested to transform Region Ten since 2020

The government has injected more than $30 billion to bolster various developmental works in Region Ten since August 2020, significantly elevating Lindeners’ quality of life.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during a recent ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive in Linden, Region Ten.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“This region has the potential for growth due to its rich, natural resources [and its] strategic location. Our plans for Region Ten are geared towards creating economic growth, improving the infrastructure and uplifting the quality of life for all of its residents,” he highlighted.

The Ministry of Housing and Water has expended more than $2.5 billion towards infrastructural works, construction of housing units and roads in Amelia’s Ward, Fitz Hope, Wisroc, and Plantation York.

Several works were also constructed in these housing areas, providing better access to the allottees. Since then, many families have been able to become homeowners thanks to these developmental works.

The new Bamia Well Station

In four years, the government has invested $700 million to improve access to clean and safe water for 27,700 people in Region Ten. These works involve the drilling of several wells and the rehabilitation and expansion works on several water treatment plants.

“Under public works, for example, we have seen an investment of over $5.1 billion. This involves both the hinterland road development as well as the Miscellaneous Road Programme… Infrastructure development is vital for the connection of Region Ten with other regions and local businesses. A significant part of this development involves the upgrading of roads, bridges and transportation facilities…” he said.

According to Minister Croal, Region Ten only saw an investment of $289 million under the previous administration in this sector.

One of the new roads in Amelia’s Ward which is now bringing relief to residents

In three years, a total of $2.6 billion has been invested by the Ministry of Natural Resources through the Guyana Geology of Mines Commission (GGMC), with a further $1.1 billion set aside for further development in 2024.

Minister Croal stressed that the government is also prioritising education and skill training programmes, ensuring that all the young people in the region can benefit from the new opportunities that are available to them.

“Our partnerships with local educational institutes aim to bring modern skills training and digital literacy programmes. This will ensure that our workforce is ready to meet the demands of a diversified economy,” the housing and water minister noted.

An aerial shot of Amelia’s Ward

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

