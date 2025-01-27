Over 3,200 individuals to be trained in medical programmes

The government plans to train over 3,200 more individualsin several medical programmes this year to improve healthcare service delivery nationwide.

Some $852 million has been earmarked for expanding training opportunities and constructing dormitories at the New Amsterdam and Suddie annexes.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

In recent years, 2,079 medical professionals have been trained across Guyana, with over 3,000 individuals currently participating in various training programmes.

Speaking on the ‘Budget in Focus’ programme, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said his ministry has assessed the number of medical professionals required for the regional hospitals under construction.

These facilities will be staffed with a mixture of local and international personnel.

He stated that the government has revolutionised the manner in which training programmes are provided countrywide, with plans to continue utilising platforms like Coursera.

“We have approximately 2,000 nurses on this platform doing nursing…When they complete the theory, we are able to bring them into [the] ten simulation centres that we have developed in every region. They would [go] there to get their practical training,” Dr Anthony explained.

Guyana also has partnered with McMaster University in Canada and Northwell Health in the United States of America to provide medical professionals with enhanced training for better patient care outcomes.

The health minister said Guyana has been exploring other partnerships with recent discussions held with the European Union (EU) to provide fellowship possibilities there.

Healthcare professionals graduated in Region One

