Over 350 solar systems delivered to River’s View, Makouria

Over 350 families in the villages of River’s View, Region Ten, and Makouria located along the Essequibo River, Region Three now have improved electricity access through the delivery of solar home systems, as part of the government’s solar home systems project.

The initiative continues to make waves in Amerindian communities along the coast and the hinterland, ensuring that no village is left behind.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill spearheaded the solar home system distribution on Wednesday last

A few of the beneficiaries thanked the government for the intervention, commending its commitment to reaching far-flung areas.

Samuel Bohen, from River’s View, said the system will greatly assist the village’s school children.

“Without light, you can’t do anything, so this would be very good for me and my grandchildren, so they can finish their schoolwork,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another River’s View resident, Diane Williams pointed out that these systems will bring a source of comfort and relief.

Williams said, “I want to say thanks to the government for presenting this solar to us. It is really nice that now we can have electricity without having to use gas.”

As Guyana grapples with the effects of El Nino, Rosetta Apple, a Makouria resident, said that the fan that is included in the package was a much-needed addition.

“I’m very excited because we don’t really have current here at Makouria, and the place is hot and sandy. People come and go, and nobody really looks into here, and the interests of the people. So we’re pretty excited to have this. It’s going to help our households and the kids with their studies, and people doing online classes,” she said.

For Richard Allicock, the distribution of solar panels in the village signals more development for the village.

According to him, this is bound to boost the tourism appeal of the village, and even encourage migrants to return to their hometown.

“My village is small, so this will be good for us, especially for the young ones. The young ones are migrating, so they will come back, and the village will come back in full force soon because the whole place picking up,” he explained.

The solar systems each family received as part of the government’s Solar Home Systems project

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who spearheaded the distribution exercise reminded that it forms part of the government’s drive to improve the lives of its people.

He said the project seeks to ensure that every household has access to electricity.

“We’ve procured these units for people in the hinterland and riverine communities who are not on the grid. We are seeking to ensure that everybody gets served. We are very happy to present these panels to you,” the public works minister related.

The Solar Home Systems Project will see 30,000 households in the hinterland, riverine, and rural communities receiving a solar home system unit. Each package includes a 160-watt panel, charge controller, battery, fan, and other basic fittings.

