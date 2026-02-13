Over 400 youth empowered through CSO initiative to build skills, careers

The government is highlighting that it is making significant progress in empowering hinterland youth through the Community Support Officer (CSO) programme, with 480 young people trained last year, including 244 males and 236 females.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek said that the programme, funded under the Amerindian Development Fund, equips youth with practical skills to pursue sustainable employment and contribute to their communities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, along with Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram, during the consideration of estimates for 2026

“I can’t answer for all the youths in the hinterland, but I can only answer for those that we have trained in our budget, in keeping with the Amerindian Development Fund,” Minister Browne-Shadeek said.

Participants received training in areas such as small engine repairs, garment construction, tourism and hospitality, tractor driving and maintenance, business proposal writing, craft production, and cosmetology.

The minister emphasised that the CSO programme is designed not as permanent employment but as a platform for youth to build their skills and explore career opportunities.

“From its inception, the programme was meant to build the capacity of young people so they can move on to something much better,” she explained.

Success stories abound, with CSOs advancing to become teachers, nurses, community health workers, village leaders, and even mayors and deputy mayors.

“For me, if you’re a tractor driver, you can gain employment with private companies. If you do craft, you can open your own business. Cosmetology centres provide employment opportunities, and CSOs trained in small engine repairs will maintain engines in the villages, earning for their services,” Minister Browne-Shadeek added.

The program continues to empower hinterland youth, equipping them not just with skills but with the tools to transform their lives, uplift their communities, and shape the future of Guyana’s hinterland.