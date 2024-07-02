Over 4000 students to receive $45,000 cash grants in Region Eight

– Minister Sukhai presides over distribution exercise in Paramakatoi, Tuseneng

As the Ministry of Education continues to roll out its ‘Because We Care’ Cash grant to parents of school-age children, approximately 4,349 children in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) begun receiving their grants in the last few days.

On Sunday and Monday, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai along with her team journeyed to the villages of Paramakatoi and Tuseneng in the North Pakaraimas, where she presided over the distribution exercises.

Distribution exercise in Tuseneng

This year, each child is receiving a $40,000 grant along with a $5,000 uniform grant. Additionally, each child will receive a total of $45,000 to offset the cost of school supplies needed for the new school term.

Minister Sukhai highlighted the administration’s strong commitment to the nation’s children in her address, which has made possible the increase of the education grant, benefitting students in both public and private school systems.

Parents were encouraged to play a more active role in their children’s lives to help them succeed academically and lay a strong foundation for their future as the minister highlighted the need for improvement in the region’s education sector.

“We’re all in this together…we would like to see them in the future be placed at every level, whether its professions in the technical fields and even in the huge sectors like agriculture, tourism…to be able to push forward,” she underscored.

Minister Sukhai also reiterated the government’s commitment to the elderly, youths, women, and other vulnerable sections of the Guyanese population, as outlined in the comprehensive manifesto plan.

“All the works and the investments we’re making is being made in the interest of our people,” the minister stressed.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai presided over the cash grant distribution exercise in Paramkatoi. Regional Chairman, Headley Pio accompanied her to the event

Also delivering remarks, Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO), Rabindra Singh reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to discovering innovative measures that are intended to improve the livelihoods of children.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Headley Pio, who accompanied Minister Sukhai on the distribution exercise, pleaded with parents to spend wisely and expend the monies for its intended purpose.

This demonstrates another commitment being fulfilled by the PPP/C Administration as it strives to provide each child with $50,000 by 2025, in keeping with its manifesto.

The programme was reintroduced in 2021 after it was discontinued by the previous government.

Upon its reintroduction, each child received a total benefit of $19,000, comprising $15,000 from the grant and a $4000 uniform voucher.

A parent of Paramakatoi signing for the ‘Because We Care’ grant

In 2022, the government raised the grant from $15,000 to $25,000, and the uniform voucher from $4000 to $5000. This increased the total benefit for each child from $19,000 to $30,000.

In 2023, the cash grants for children enrolled in nursery, primary, and secondary public and private schools were increased to $35,000, along with $5,000 for school uniforms and other supplies.

Since assuming office, the administration has invested $26.9 billion on the education grants with an additional in disposable income to be made available to families in 2024.

Over 200,000 children will receive grants in 2024 signifying a total of $9.2 billion in disposable income being provided to families.

