Over $440M to be spent on major ferry repairs

– contractors invited to bid

Thousands of passengers and businesses that rely on Guyana’s river and coastal transport system are set to benefit from a major rehabilitation initiative targeting three key vessels.

The works are valued at more than $440 million and will reduce travel time along several critical routes.

The MV Ma Lisha, MV Barima, and MB Hercules vessels serve as vital transportation links between the coast and the hinterland communities.

The current MV Ma Lisha is scheduled for upgrades

The MV Ma Lisha is a 70 metre passenger and cargo vessel that operates between Regions One and Four. The engineer’s estimate is $199.3 million for the rehabilitation of the MV Ma Lisha.

Additional works will also be undertaken on the MV Barima at an estimated cost of $124.5 million.

The vessel regularly services the route between Georgetown and Port Kaituma in Region One. It plays a vital role in transporting passengers and cargo to communities across the North West District, including Mabaruma and Kumaka.

Meanwhile, the MB Hercules, which operates from the Parika Stelling along the Essequibo River to destinations such as Bartica, Supenaam, Leguan and Wakenaam, will undergo rehabilitation works estimated at $124.2 million.

The vessel was introduced to ease congestion and long waiting times and has become a key part of the region’s river transport system.

The Ministry of Public Works, through the Transport and Harbours Department, has invited contractors to submit bids for the docking and overhaul works. Bidding will be conducted under the National Competitive Bidding procedures outlined in the Procurement Act 2003.

Interested parties can obtain bidding documents from the Transport and Habours Department beginning March 9, 2026, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $5,000. Completed bids must be submitted to the National Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at the Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets in Georgetown.

When completed, the upgrades are expected to improve the efficiency along key river routes, helping passengers reach their destinations faster while supporting the steady movement of goods and services to riverine and hinterland communities across Guyana’s waterways.