Over $45.8M to rehabilitate six health centres in Region Five

Persons residing in Region Five can expect to see improved health infrastructure, with sums allocated for the rehabilitation of six health centres in the region.



The Woodley Park Health Centre will be rehabilitated to the tune of $3.1 million, Bush Lot Health Centre to the tune of $5.5 million and Experiment Health Centre will be transformed to the tune of $13.8 million. These facilities are all situated on the West Coast of Berbice.



Another $10 million will be spent to rehabilitate the Dundee Health Centre and $4.2 million for the Little Biaboo Health Centre, along the East Coast of Berbice.



Meanwhile, the Ithaca Health Centre, West Bank Berbice, will also be rehabilitated to the tune of $8.9 million.



Bids are currently open for these projects.



The government through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development allocated some $236.5 million for health sector development in Region Five, signalling its commitment to providing improved healthcare infrastructure and services.



Additionally, bids are open for the urgent maintenance of Green Heart Timber Revetment at Number Seven, West Coast Demerara to the tune of over $5 million.



Contractors are required to submit bids with a valid Compliance Certificate from the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, and a Compliance Certificate from the General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme.



Bids must be submitted and deposited at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than Friday, June 2, 2023, at 9:00 am.





