Over $500M for roads, drainage in Regions 5, 6 -Minister Dharamlall

Over $500 million will be spent to enhance agricultural services in farming communities in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall made the announcements during the just-concluded Consideration of the 2020 Budget Estimates.

In Region Five, several farm to market roads in De Edward, Esau and Jacob, and a section of the Mahaicony Branch Road, along with roads in Novar, Abary, and Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, will be rehabilitated to help famers boost their productivity.

“This Government will commence the rehabilitation of road works to the sum $52.8 million before the end of the last quarter,” Minister Dharamlall said of those projects.

Bridges will also be built in some communities including Hopetown, West Coast Berbice; Blairmont; Bush Lot; Rosignol, and at Mahaicony.

Meanwhile, in Region Six, $460 million will be used to address drainage and irrigation challenges.

“Residents of Black Bush, Whim, Bloomfield and other areas on the Corentyne Coast [will benefit]. It is our mandate to ensure our farm lands do not perish and this means a prosperous agriculture sector,” Minister Dharamlall said.