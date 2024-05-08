Over $542M budgeted to drill several potable wells countrywide

The government has budgeted the sum of $542.4 million to fund various projects aimed at improving access to potable water nationwide.

The investment will facilitate the drilling of several potable water wells, construction of trestles, and other related works, ensuring a sustainable supply of water for thousands of residents.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and team at the well site in Friendship, Region Two

In Region Four, residents of Turkeyen, Central Ruimveldt, and Timheri will benefit from potable wells, with each project estimated to cost $100 million.

Additionally, $35 million has been allocated for a well in Mara, Region Six.

Similarly, wells will be drilled in Wakapoa, Siriki, and Kabakaburi in Region Two, at an estimated cost of $53.5 million.

The drilling of these wells is being complemented by the construction of several water treatment plants in areas such as Bachelor’s Adventure, Cummings Lodge, Onderneeming, Wales, and Caledonia.

Under the Hinterland Water Programme, the construction of several trestles will be undertaken in various phases in Region One.

Drilling of a well in Hackney in Region Two

Lot One of the projects, covering areas such as Barima, Koriabo, St Anselm, Red Hill, and Powaikuru, is estimated at $28.8 million.

Similarly, Lot Three will involve the construction of trestles at Imbotero, Smith’s Creek, and Sebai, costing approximately $22.3 million, and $14.4 million for the same works in the communities of Hotoquai and Hobodiah respectively.

Furthermore, Lot Four will cover trestles construction in Santa Cruz, Warapoka, and Kokerite, with an estimated cost of $23.8 million.

Similarly, $28.8 million will be allocated for similar works at Waikrebi, Chinese Landing, Assakata, and Kariabo.

The repair of the Outfall Sewer Line in Kingston, Georgetown, is set to commence at an estimated cost of $24 million.

This sewer system plays a crucial role in transporting treated wastewater from a treatment plant to its final discharge point in a nearby water source.

A water supply system in Tassarene community in Region Seven

With the aim of accomplishing these projects, the government is inviting eligible contractors to submit their bids for undertaking these vital projects.

All bids must be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration at Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than May 16, 2024, at 9 am.

Meanwhile, the Wisroc Water Treatment Plant access road is expected to undergo rehabilitation at an estimated cost of $11.8 million.

The project aims to improve access to transportation services and other socio-economic opportunities for residents.

Eligible bidders can submit their proposals to the GWI Management Tender Committee Box at Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park in Georgetown by May 14, at 11 am.

This year, the government has allocated $22.5 billion to enhance water quality and supply systems nationwide.

The execution of these works fits into the government’s wider vision to increase potable water coverage to 90 per cent along the coastland, and 100 per cent in the hinterland regions by the end of 2025.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

