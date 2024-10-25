Over 600 Berbicians receive house lots at Bath, Experiment

Over 600 Berbicians received house lots at Plantation Block ‘A’ Bath, and Plantation ‘B’ Experiment, West Coast Berbice on Friday.

The allocation exercise was held at the Bath Community Centre Ground in Region Five, as part of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, addresses scores of residents at the housing drive on Friday

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues spearheaded the exercise.

Ann Mars is among the beneficiaries excited to receive this kind of housing support from the government.

“I was so happy. I called my daughter right away to tell her. I’m happy to have a land of my own,” an elated Mars expressed.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues speaking at the ministry’s housing drive on Friday

Another recipient, nurse Tricshana Charles said “As a young individual, acquiring a house lot feels very good. This is setting a legacy for my daughter. And from here, we can move to building our own home.”

For 26-year-old Jerrial Alert, achieving a house lot is a significant accomplishment.

“I feel great since I have been waiting for five years now. I am a soldier and was on the borderline when I got the call. I had to fly out yesterday from Baramita. It feels so amazing that I will be an owner of a house lot,” the GDF rank stated.

Recipient, 23-year-old Christine Lall Recipient, Wazim Assad A recipient selecting his lot number Nurse Tricshana Charles selects her lot number A recipient selecting her lot number ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive at the Bath Community Centre Ground on Friday

Meanwhile, Minister Croal noted that the government is investing heavily in infrastructure to ensure allottees access essential amenities within the housing schemes.

The development costs for the Experiment Housing Scheme are nearing half a billion dollars, with an additional $820 million allocated for Burma, $2 billion for Shieldstown, and $612 million for Balthyock.

A total of $1.2 billion has been committed to new housing areas in Region Five, with first-phase infrastructure works already underway at Shieldstown. Persons allocated lands there will be able to sign their agreements by the end of November.

In the last four years, nearly 2,000 lots have been distributed in the region, with over 38,000 lots allocated nationwide to date, contributing to the government’s target of 50,000 house lots by 2025.

Minister Croal reported that the ministry is actively sourcing additional lands to meet regional housing demands.

Additionally, Minister Rodrigues highlighted the transformative impact of the government’s housing programme on families across Guyana, empowering them as homeowners while also boosting the regional economy.

“We are very proud of the work and accomplishments in the housing sector…This is a big day for all of you. You will leave here today as an asset owner. It will change your lives tremendously, Minister Rodrigues underscored.

More than $8 billion has been invested in developing housing areas in the region, including Burma, Experiment, Shieldstown, and Blairmont.

