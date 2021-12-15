Over 7,000 booster doses administered so far

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, MP, said that the administration of booster doses has increased incrementally across Guyana.

To date, the Ministry of Health has administered 7,270 booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The programme was rolled out in November and was initially targeting persons 50 years older, persons with comorbidities and frontline workers. It has since been extended with booster shots being available for persons 18 years and older, who received the second dose of their vaccine six months ago.

Since the roll out of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign earlier this year, the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been used. For persons who took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a booster shot of the Sinopharm vaccine is recommended 52 days after the dose. Those who took the Sinopharm vaccine, can take the same vaccine as their booster shot three to six months after the second jab. It is advised that persons who have been immunised using the AstraZeneca vaccine, can receive an MRNA vaccine, which should be taken six months after the second dose. A shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be used as a booster shot for the Sputnik V vaccine.

Additionally, the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been positively progressing with nearly 80 per cent of its adult population receiving the first dose of a vaccine.

To date, 407,341 adults or 79.4 per cent of this age group have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 288,315 or 56.2 per cent are fully inoculated. In terms of adolescents, 29,865 teens or 40.9 per cent have received their first dose while 21,107 or 28.9% are fully immunised.

Persons are still being encouraged to visit any one of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their jabs.