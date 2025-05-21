Over 80 new wells to be constructed in hinterland communities this year

More than 80 new wells will be drilled in the hinterland regions in 2025 to ensure widespread access to potable water.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made the announcement during the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTC) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses the NTC Conference

Minister Croal said that every household must have access to water, a commitment made by the People’s Progressive Party Civic government.

The areas that will benefit from new wells in Region One include Kamwatta, Hosororo, Matthews Ridge, Canal Bank, Bumbury, Three Brothers, Aruka, Five Star cluster, Hobo Hill, Blackwater Savannah, Santa Rosa, Lower Haimaracabra, Unity Square and Sebai.

In Region Seven, wells will be completed at Five Miles in Bartica, Kangaruma, Itaballi, Issano and Daag Point.

Residents from Seven Miles in Mahdia and Muruwau in Region Eight will also benefit from new wells.

New wells will be built in several Region Nine communities such as St Ignatius, Rupunau, Potarinau, Hiowa, Achiwib, Aranaputa, Pai Pang, Kwatamang and Aishalton.

Four schools at St Ignatius, Bina Hill, Nappi and Maruranau will also have new water supply systems.

Day three of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference

The government has invested over $5.5 billion since August 2020, with $2.2 billion being expended to drill more wells and extend water supply systems in 2025.

More than 100 new wells have been drilled to date, supplying first-time access to clean water to over 15,000 residents.

Potable water access currently stands at 89 per cent in Region One, 90 per cent in Regions Seven and Eight, and 95 per cent in Region Nine.

With this momentum, potable water coverage is expected to reach 100 per cent by the end of 2025 in the hinterland regions.

