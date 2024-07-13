Over 80 persons from Victoria, other areas benefit from eye-testing, spectacles vouchers

More than 80 persons from Victoria, Nootenzuil, Foulis and surrounding communities on the East Coast of Demerara benefitted from the government’s eye-testing and spectacles vouchers programme, on Saturday.

Individuals under 18 years old, and those over 65, will receive a $2,000 voucher for an eye test. If they require a spectacle, they will receive a $15,000 voucher.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

The exercise was held at Victoria Health Centre, East Coast Demerara.

Several beneficiaries welcomed the programme which provided the money needed to conduct their eye examinations.

Beneficiary, Lloyd Fraser from Victoria, had the opportunity to test his eyes for the first time at the outreach.

“I am very thankful because I have to put $10,000 more into this money for my glasses because my eyes are very bad,” Fraser expressed.

Beneficiary, 9-year-old Aseanna Lawrence from Victoria will now be able to see better with her spectacles to do her school work, thanks to this initiative.

Beneficiary, Aseanna Lawrence

“I am happy because my eyes have been hurting a lot. Most of the time when I am in school, my eyes hurt… I couldn’t see what I was doing. I would have to erase my work and do it all over again,” Lawrence explained.

She happily added, “I feel very happy that I have my chance to get a pair of glasses so I could see.”



Veronica Joseph from Foulis said that her daughter now has the opportunity to get new glasses because of this programme.

“It’s a good thing because my daughter needs glasses and this $15,000 voucher is very helpful for all the school children and my daughter,” Joseph emphasised.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony underlined that the government is continuously investing in the health sector to improve access to quality healthcare services for every person.

So far, the government has distributed more than 50,000 vouchers in different regions.

The government, he emphasised, will continue to bring direct healthcare services to the populace, regardless of geographic location.

Distribution of eye-screening and spectacle vouchers at Victoria Health Centre

“We recognised that in some communities that it might be more difficult for people to take the voucher and travel to Georgetown to get the eye test. We have started a programme in collaboration with the people doing the testing, the private sector, where we are now coming out into the communities. We are distributing the vouchers to persons 18 years and under or 65 years and older,” Dr Anthony explained.

Last week, the pilot programme started in Cane Grove which saw more than 120 persons benefitting.

Similar outreaches will be held throughout the country.

The eye-testing and spectacles programme was officially launched in June. It will see thousands of vulnerable individuals benefiting.

An eye examination being conducted

