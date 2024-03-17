Parika farmers to benefit from shade house materials, other interventions

Local farmers in Parika, Region Three will receive much-needed support to safeguard their crops, as the government plans to distribute shade house materials to the village.

On Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited Parika Backdam, on the East Bank of Essequibo, where he engaged farmers and residents.

President Ali paid a visit to the Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday

During the engagement, one farmer mentioned the need for shade house material. In response, the president said the Minister of Agriculture would return to the village to assist.

“We will bring down some shade house material in the new week,” the president assured.

This intervention will significantly enhance the cultivation of high-value crops in the area.

Another farmer appealed for additional farmland for cattle rearing.

President Ali acknowledged the persistent challenge of land availability and stressed the need for implementing modern cattle farming techniques to address this issue.

“We will have to get one common area that we will develop for all the cattle farmers…And we will look into this,” the head of state said.

Some of the residents also raised concerns about challenges relating to water access, road infrastructure, drainage, and irrigation.

President Ali paid a visit to the Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday

President Ali pledged that the relevant authorities, including the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will return to the village to address these issues comprehensively.

The president also reminded the residents that several projects are in the pipeline to boost the region’s agricultural sector, citing the Hope-like Canal, and additional irrigation channels.

“Another thing we are doing is that we are investing in a number of mobile pumps that will be deployed throughout the region. By the end of this year, we should have 40 additional pumps in the country to be deployed in different areas,” he highlighted.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, representatives from NDIA, and other officials.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

