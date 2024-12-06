Paruima youths can now apply for GOAL scholarships

Youths of Paruima, a remote village found in the Upper Mazaruni of Region Seven, are being trained in basic information technology to equip themselves with the necessary skills to pursue their dreams.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, Toshao Lee Williams said the Office of the Prime Minister recently installed high-speed internet in four public buildings in the village..

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) recently opened its application portal for the 2025 scholarship programmes. This is a big opportunity for Paruima youths, particularly Community Service Officers (CSOs), who can now apply for a scholarship remotely.

Toshao of Paruima Village, Lee Williams with DPI’s Shannia Persaud

“What the CSOs are doing is being trained in basic information technology…[on] how to prepare a document, so they will be able to log in and apply for the GOAL scholarships that has opened,” he informed the DPI.

Qualified individuals can also become trained teachers remotes through the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and even the University of Guyana. They can also access opportunities in the medical fields, with free online courses offered by the government in collaboration with US-based online course provider, Coursera Inc.

Community Service Officers (CSOs) of Paruima Village utilizing the ICT services provided by the Office of the Prime Minister

This development is significant, considering there was no internet connectivity in the past, which deprived hundreds of hinterland youths from accessing government’s transformative initiatives, like the GOAL programme.

Toshao Williams added, “Villagers are also in contact with their families. So, this has brought a positive impact to the residents in areas of health, security and education.”

He commended the government’s move to bridge the digital divide between the coastland and the hinterland, as tangible outcomes are being observed.

“We have been encouraging CSOs to apply for the GOAL scholarships in order for them to upgrade themselves,” Williams added.

The remote village is also equipped with telemedicine capabilities, providing around 700 residents with quality and efficient healthcare services.

Paruima is one of several Amerindian villages that is being transformed through the Prime Minister Office’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet services.

By 2024, the Office of the Prime Minister aims to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to over 250 hinterland, riverine and remote villages of Guyana, with 170 already connected.

This undertaking is part of the broader WiFiGY programme, which aims to expand public internet access across the nation.

