Pensioner receives new home from Men on Mission

Seventy-eight-year-old pensioner and former Guyana National Service member Berenda Bowman and her husband John Bowman are the latest recipients of a new home, compliments of the Men on Mission.

The elated couple received the keys to their new two-bedroom South Ruimveldt abode in a simple ceremony on Saturday.

Berenda Bowman

Bowman told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that previously, they lived in a cramped wooden makeshift home. However, given the multiple health issues both husband and wife faced, this arrangement was extremely uncomfortable.

A concerned neighbour suggested that they seek help from the Men on Mission, and according to Bowman, this was the catalyst for a life-changing intervention.

“She said that they assist people, but I didn’t really know how to ask them for help. She said she’d write to them to see if I could get through, and I was so happy when they called because I couldn’t afford to do this myself,” Bowman divulged.

Her husband John Bowman was equally overwhelmed and relieved at this compassionate gesture by the Men on Mission.

“This initiative is very helpful to those who are not in a position to build their own home or rebuild a new home. I hope that this initiative will continue as long as the PPP/C remains in government,” he said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy oversaw the joyous occasion.

He said that unwavering support for vulnerable groups is a cornerstone of the PPP/C government’s philosophy.

“Government is about working for people and ensuring that the welfare of the people is taken care of and in such a way that exemplifies and put on display compassion, love, empathy, [and] sympathy,” he said.

This compassion and love is made even more prevalent against the backdrop of the recently announced $1.138 trillion national budget, which includes an increase in the old-age pension from $36,000 to $41,000 per month.

The new home handed over to Berenda Bowman and her husband

This measure will benefit over 76,000 pensioners and place an additional $4.5 billion of disposable income in their hands.

“This represents the commitment we made when we campaigned across this country that we would double old age pension. And we said it in such a way that we ensure that we did not let people down and we stick to our promise,” Minister McCoy reminded.

He said that the Men on Mission, which was conceptualised by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in 2022 was meant to represent the character of this government. The initiative aims to provide a platform for the nation’s men to bring about positive change in society.

Through a range of community projects, including cleanups, youth mentorship programmes and health outreaches, the Men on Mission supports those in need while equipping young men with the skills needed to become role models.

