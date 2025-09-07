People’s Progressive Party/Civic Wins 2025 General and Regional Elections

– Dr. Mohamed Ifraan Ali Declared President

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at a specially convened statutory meeting tonight, Saturday, 6th September, 2025 has declared the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) the winner of the 2025 General and Regional Elections held on the 1st September, 2025 and declared, the PPP/C’s Presidential Candidate Dr. Mohamed Ifraan Ali the elected President.

The declaration was done in keeping with article 177(2) of the Constitution that stipulates that where there are two or more Presidential candidates, if more votes are cast in favour of the list in which a person is designated as Presidential Candidate than in favour of any other list, that Presidential Candidate shall be deemed to be the elected president and shall be so declared by the Chairman of the Elections Commission acting only in accordance with the advice of the Chief Election Officer, after the advice has been tendered to the Elections Commission at a duly summoned meeting.

In view of the foregoing, and having reviewed the report presented by the Chief Election Officer, Mr. Vishnu Persaud, the Commission declared that, “whereas the list of candidates of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic for election of members to the National Assembly held on 1st September, 2025 pursuant to article 60(2) of the Constitution designated Dr. Mohamed Ifraan Ali, as the Presidential Candidate for the said election; and whereas more votes were cast in favour of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic than in favour of the list of any other party contesting the election of members of the National Assembly held pursuant to article 60(2) of the Constitution, and in accordance with the provision of article 177(2) of the Constitution, the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission declared that Dr. Mohamed Ifraan Ali, the Presidential candidate designated in the list of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic has been elected President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) secured 36 seats in the National Assembly, while We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) gained 16 seats, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) gained 12 seats, and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained 1 seat.

The Guyana Elections Commission extends it congratulations to President Dr. Mohamed Ifraan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic. GECOM reaffirms its commitment to working with all stakeholders as it continues to fulfill its constitutional mandate and serve the people of Guyana.