Persons failing to comply with gazetted measures will face consequences – Health Minister

With the Christmas season fully underway, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, M.P, is again reminding persons to stay vigilant and protect themselves against COVID-19.

This call comes after several business entities have advertised parties to usher in the new year.

During Monday’s COVID-19 update, the health minister stated that those who fail to comply with the gazetted COVID-19 measures will have to face the consequences. The guidelines state that no person shall host or attend any gathering or promote a private party.

“If they don’t get permission from the task force, the police will have to deal with the matter, simple.”

Even as the country continues to record a decline in COVID-19 cases, persons still need to adhere to preventative measures such as frequent handwashing, sanitising, wearing masks and social distancing.

Persons are also enocouraged to get vaccinated to better protect themselves against COVID-19.

To date, 406,072 adults have received a first dose while 286,437 are fully vaccinated. Another 29,743 adolescents have received their first shot while 21,964 are fully inoculated.

Vaccines are available at any of the ministry’s vaccination sites countrywide.