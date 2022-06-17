Persons with permanent disabilities to get lifelong public assistance

– persons with HIV, cancer to also benefit

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud M.P., on Friday reiterated President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s announcement that all citizens living with permanent disabilities will have access to lifelong public assistance, which she noted, takes immediate effect throughout the country.

Dr. Persaud was speaking at the Night Shelter located in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

“All persons living with permanent disabilities will be able to access public assistance without any need to qualify, any means test. It’s automatic access to public assistance and secondly that public assistance will be provided to them for the rest of their lives, they do not need to be subjected to any other medical or any other test going forward,” the minister noted.

This is following an announcement made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to provide every child with a disability grant of $100, 000. The initiative is in keeping with the government’s ‘One Guyana’ plan, which seeks to ensure no citizen is left behind.

Minister Persaud noted that public assistance will also be extended to persons living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and cancer.

Persons are asked to get registered with the National Commission on Disability (NCD) or with teams visiting areas across the country to register children for the government’s disability grant.

The minister said officers were sent to far-flung communities to ensure there is “inclusivity and equal access” to the government’s programmes and initiatives.

“I believe this will help those who are in the caregiving world and care for children and adults… because we want to ensure that persons who are living with a disability understand the government of Guyana’s commitment to them,” Dr. Persaud said.

The government continues to put measures in place to assist persons with disabilities to ensure they have access to better opportunities.

Through the ministry of human services and social security, persons living with disabilities across the country who are desirous of support are provided with free supportive aids including wheelchairs, walking canes and hearing aids.

In addition, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and Women Innovation, Investment Network (WIIN) are providing training opportunities for persons with disabilities. The ministry will be providing transportation for disabled children to attend school, as well.

Meanwhile, the ministry will be launching a pampers bank for both adults and children, Persons desirous of accessing support can contact the Difficult Circumstances Unit at the ministry.

