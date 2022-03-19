Phase one of $147M Lima Sands access road almost completed

─ $1B earmarked for road works in Region Two

Phase one of the Lima Sands access road, Region Two should be wrapped up in a couple of weeks said Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P. The $147 million project which spans 900 metres began last November and has a May 2022 deadline.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the Lima Sands access road

Minister Edghill on Friday inspected the project which was awarded to S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. and was pleased to announced that the concrete drains have been completed.

He said, “We are at the stage where they are testing the sand and loam to be able to get it approved to go to the next stage of getting the aggregates placed and them putting on the asphaltic concrete. This should be wrapped up in a couple of weeks and across the region there will be several projects and many have already been advertised and there are many more to come on stream. So, the people of Region Two can expect significant improvements in terms of roads.”

Minister Edghill said phase two of the project will commence this year and will see 1,000 metres of roads being upgraded.

Lima Sands access road

Additionally, the region can expect massive infrastructural development with the upgrading of miscellaneous and urban roads.

“We have earmarked to spend in Region Two about $1 billion in urban and miscellaneous roads and that is a part and separate from what the Regional Democratic Council, through their regional works programme will be executing. This is what the Ministry of Public Works will be undertaking.”

Budget 2022 has allocated $90 million to improve accessibility with the construction of several roads. Some of the roads to be upgraded include David James Street in Charity, Damon Street in Dartmouth, Second Cross Street in Anna Regina Housing Scheme and Market Street in Suddie Housing Scheme.

Minister Edghill also reiterated government’s determination to serve the people of Guyana.